Ina Rae Gay

October 12, 1938 - August 26, 2023

Ina Rae Gay, 84, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Bryan East Hospital, Lincoln, Nebraska.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Ina Rae Gay was born Oct. 12, 1938, in Beatrice, Nebraska, to Winston Lewis and Doris Pauline (Shank) Harding. She attended Beatrice public schools and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1956. She married Duane D. Gay on June 29, 1958, in Marysville, Kansas.

Duane and Ina raised their five children in Columbus, Nebraska. She was a stay home mother and was a member of various women's groups where she formed lifelong and treasured friendships among which include the following: Topaz Book Club, Tea Bags Extension Club, Columbus Women's Club and the Episcopal Church Women.

Ina is survived by: Son: Toby Gay of Columbus, Nebraska; Daughter: Tammy (Tom) Hempstead of Columbus, Nebraska; Son: Todd (Kay) Gay of Lincoln, Nebraska; Son: Tim (Tonee) Gay of Papillion, Nebraska; Daughter: Theresa (Bill) Bellomy of Columbia, Missouri; 14 Grandchildren; eight Great-Grandchildren; Sister: Eleonore Jamieson of Beatrice, Nebraska; Sister: Patty Liewer of Gardner, Kansas; Brother-in-law: Mederic Gay of Beatrice, Nebraska; Cousin: Kathy (Oren) Bednar of Wymore, Nebraska; Cousin: Evelyn (Tootie) Wells of Grandview, Missouri; Many Nieces and nephews as well as the Extended Families of: Bob and Mardi Brega, Rod and Sandy Larsen, Bud and MaryLou Green, Jack and Mable Pekarek, Don and Rose Marie Hoffman.

Ina was preceded in death by: Parents: Winston and Doris Harding; Husband: Duane D. Gay; and Brothers-in-law: Dick Gibson, Harold Jamieson and Jerry Liewer.

Ina was an avid reader, and all donations can be sent in care of: Columbus Public Library, 2500 14th St., Suite 2, Columbus, NE 68601