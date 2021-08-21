Irene Lewis

During her long life Irene enjoyed genealogy, reading and camping. Family vacation camping trips were filled with lots of opportunities for education and adventure. Irene and Don chose camp sites in all corners of Nebraska. The locations always included day trips to nearby points of geological or historical interest. Don and Irene always found creative ways to teach their children and encourage their curiosity and creativity.

Irene also liked to keep busy with crocheting, counted cross stitch, beaded jewelry-making, word puzzles and many different kinds of craft projects. Every new grandbaby or great-grandbaby received a crocheted baby blanket lovingly made by Irene. In the retirement community where Irene lived, she served as librarian for the community's small residential library.

Irene was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary in both Columbus, Nebraska, and Apache Junction, Arizona, and in Columbus she held every officer position including president. She was a charter member of the Platte County Genealogical Society, serving as president for two years. She was a member of the Platte County Historical Society; and a member of Platte County Brite Lites Extension Club, serving as secretary and publicity chairperson. Irene was also a member of the Loup Valley Gem and Mineral Society in Columbus, Nebraska, and the Lost Dutchman Rock Club in Apache Junction, Arizona.