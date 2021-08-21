Irene Lewis
June 7, 1931 - May 14, 2021
Vera Irene (Sesler) Lewis, 89, of Apache Junction, Arizona, formerly of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at Alta Mesa Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mesa, Arizona.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 3205 12th St. in Columbus, Nebraska. There will be a reception at the club following the service.
Vera Irene Sesler was born June 7, 1931, in Battle Creek, Nebraska, to Golden David Sesler and Vera Lenora (Derrick) Sesler. She was the seventh in a family of eight girls.
Irene graduated from Plainview High School in 1948 and worked in various jobs before marrying the love of her life, Donald Lewis of Humphrey, Nebraska, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk, Nebraska, in 1952. To this union were born eight children: two girls and six boys.
In 1953 the family moved to South Sioux City, Nebraska. In 1966 they moved to Columbus, Nebraska. When the children got older, Irene went back to work at the Woolworth's Store in Columbus. She really enjoyed working in the sewing department and even taught herself how to crochet so she could better assist the customers.
In 1985, Irene and Don moved to Apache Junction, Arizona. Irene worked at Gamma Jean's Hobby Hut in Mesa, Arizona, until her retirement. Following her retirement Irene served as Don's primary caregiver until his death in 2016.
During her long life Irene enjoyed genealogy, reading and camping. Family vacation camping trips were filled with lots of opportunities for education and adventure. Irene and Don chose camp sites in all corners of Nebraska. The locations always included day trips to nearby points of geological or historical interest. Don and Irene always found creative ways to teach their children and encourage their curiosity and creativity.
Irene also liked to keep busy with crocheting, counted cross stitch, beaded jewelry-making, word puzzles and many different kinds of craft projects. Every new grandbaby or great-grandbaby received a crocheted baby blanket lovingly made by Irene. In the retirement community where Irene lived, she served as librarian for the community's small residential library.
Irene was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary in both Columbus, Nebraska, and Apache Junction, Arizona, and in Columbus she held every officer position including president. She was a charter member of the Platte County Genealogical Society, serving as president for two years. She was a member of the Platte County Historical Society; and a member of Platte County Brite Lites Extension Club, serving as secretary and publicity chairperson. Irene was also a member of the Loup Valley Gem and Mineral Society in Columbus, Nebraska, and the Lost Dutchman Rock Club in Apache Junction, Arizona.
But the greatest pleasure of Irene's life was her large family. She never missed an opportunity to host or attend a family gathering. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a great source of joy and pride, and she regularly stayed in touch with nieces, nephews and great-nieces and –nephews via Facebook.
Survivors include her sons, Donald Jr. (Twyla) and Michael (Sheila) of Columbus, Richard of Weston, Terry (Tammy) of Clarkson, Daniel (Cindy) of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Shawn (Christina) of Apache Junction Arizona; daughters, Dien Effa (Randy Sr.) of Columbus and Colleen of Kearney; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary (Sesler) Dyslin of Mesa, Arizona; sister-in-law, Esther (Lewis) Jones of Omaha; numerous nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and –nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; six sisters; daughter-in-law, Bernadine (Tesinsky) Lewis; and granddaughter, Alexis Lewis-Miller.