Irene Louise Luckey Hake

September 24, 1918-September 13, 2020

Irene Louise Luckey Hake, 101, died Sept. 13, 2020, at The Heritage at Meridian Gardens in Columbus, just 11 days shy of 102.

Because of COVID, a socially distanced graveside service with mask required will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Calvary Cemetery, across from St. John's Lutheran Church in Shell Creek. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. It was a life well-lived.

Irene was born Sept. 24, 1918, to Walter and Elsie (Loseke) Luckey, in Platte County. A lifelong farm woman, Irene lived during an era that was the embodiment of what America is built on: hard work, love of family, church, community and patriotism.

She married Werner Henry Hake on Aug. 15, 1938, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Shell Creek, where she also was baptized and confirmed. She worked alongside him on the family farm near Platte Center, raising livestock and farming the land. Her life was focused on their five children.