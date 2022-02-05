Irene Oakeson

March 24, 1926 - February 3, 2022

Irene Oakeson, 95, of Columbus, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at McKown Funeral Home and continues on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment is in Columbus Cemetery.

Irene Oakeson was born March 24, 1926, in Columbus to William and Anna (Janicek) Bruckner. She grew up on the family farm in Polk County where she attended schools. On July 17, 1948, Irene was united in marriage to Kenneth Oakeson in Gregory, South Dakota. Irene worked at Dale Electronics for over 40 years.

Irene was always active with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, going to many of their events and activities. Irene enjoyed camping with her husband and was always at her husband's side as they fished and traveled. She enjoyed doing crafts, sewing and if something needed to be done, she was doing it. Irene was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and participated in a Dale retirement group with her friends from work.

She is survived by son, Gary (Carla) Oakeson of Plattsmouth; daughter, Sandra (Jerome) Bruckner of Yutan; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Oakeson; parents, William and Anna Bruckner; brother, Harold Bruckner; brother, Leland Bruckner; and twin sister, Lorene Mick.