Irene O'Brien Dare

November 7, 1933 – November 21, 2021

Irene O'Brien Dare, 88, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Public visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private family funeral will be held. Private family interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page beginning at approximately 10:55 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Irene W. O'Brien Dare was born on Nov. 7, 1933, in Mishawaka, Indiana, to George and Marcia (Dillingham) Greenawalt. She graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1951. Irene was married to Norris Freeman and to this union five children were born. On July 15, 1972, Irene was united in marriage to Paul O'Brien and the couple moved to Columbus.

Irene wrote feature articles for the Columbus Telegram for many years and also authored four books. Irene was licensed for ministry through the Federated Church. She served as the pastor in Pierce, Nebraska, for five years and then served in the Columbus area for many years. On Sept. 12, 2015, Irene was united in marriage to Glennard “Jerry” Dare.

Irene loved fishing, reading and doing jigsaw puzzles.

Irene is survived by her daughter, Terri (Milan) Gerlanc of The Villages, Florida; daughter, Norene (John) Smith of Elkhart, Indiana; son, Rex (Elizabeth) Freeman of Columbus; son, Eric (Becky) Freeman of Ashland; daughter, Jennifer (Tom) Schwank of Columbus; step-son, Chris (Rhonda) Dare of Maine; step-daughter, Cindy White of Indiana; step-son, Shannon (Becky) Dare of Indiana; step-son, Tim (Karen) Dare of Colorado; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; cousin, Don (Sharon) Paulsen of Penn, Michigan; one niece; and two nephews.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, George and Marcia Greenawalt; husband, Paul O'Brien; husband, Glennard “Jerry” Dare; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Gerry Rodgers; and great-granddaughter, Ophelia Jahnke.

Memorials are suggested to the Federated Church or the Platte County Historical Society.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.