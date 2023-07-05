Irene Katherine Smith

November 21, 1946 - June 29, 2023

Irene Katherine Smith, 96, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 7, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Deacon Jim Naughtin officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and continue Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the funeral home. Interment will be in Shelby Cemetery in Shelby, Nebraska.

Irene Katherine Smith, daughter of Frank and Marie (Korger) Gable, was born April 25, 1927 in Shelby. She was the fourth of eight children, grew up in Shelby, and received her education there, graduating from Shelby High School in 1944.

Irene was united in marriage to Lloyd Dean Smith on Nov. 21, 1946 in Shelby. They made their first home in Rising City, Nebraska until March of 1949 then moved northeast of Shelby. A few years later they moved back to the Rising City area on a farm north of town. In 1964, the couple moved to the Gable family farm northeast of Shelby and lived there until the death of Dean on Nov. 10, 1981. Irene moved to Columbus and worked at Columbus High cafeteria until retirement.

Irene enjoyed embroidery work and gifted her daughters and granddaughters each Christmas with a set of embroidered pillowcases and kitchen towels. She also enjoyed listening to polka music on Sunday mornings, reading, crossword puzzles, playing pitch and watching football.

Irene is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Kent) Uphoff of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; daughter, Marlene Reinke of Columbus; son, Steven (Becky) Smith of Beatrice; seven grandchildren, Sheila (Harley) Drays of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, Donna (John) O'Malley of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Dana (Sarah) Reinke of Columbus, Melissa (Derek) Salak of Columbus, Michael Smith of Beatrice, Matthew Brommer of Beatrice, Bessie Smith of Lincoln; 16 great-grandchildren, Laura Dwyer and Tim Drays, Brianna and Makayla O'Malley, Chris and Shelby Linden; Dylan, Devin and Hannah Reinke; Colby, Logan, Ethan and Avery Salak; Hayden, Hayleigh and Brayden Smith; sisters, Evelyn Morgan of Kimball and Betty Watts of Papillion; sister-in-law, Luella Gable of Shelby; many nieces and nephews.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Marie Gable; husband, Lloyd Dean Smith; siblings, Agnes Kuta, Helen Matya, Edward Gable, Norma Jean Volquardsen and Donald Gable; son-in-law, Roger Reinke; and grandchildren, Christopher Reinke and Kristina Linden.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com