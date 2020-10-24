Isabelle Clausen
July 24, 1931-October 21, 2020
Isabelle Clausen, 89, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.
The funeral service will be on Monday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Monday at 10:15 a.m. at the church. Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Isabelle was born July 24, 1931, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Alfred Sr. and Frieda (Rohweder) Gossman. She attended Platte County District #71 Grade School. On Feb. 8, 1953, Isabelle was united in marriage to Gunnar Clausen at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. Isabelle was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran on Aug. 16, 1953. Isabelle and Gunnar were charter members of Peace Lutheran Church, where she had served on the Altar Society and was a member of LWML.
Isabelle was known for her homemade pies, making everything from scratch. She raised a large garden, doing lots of canning and freezing of her produce. She enjoyed her flower garden and quilting. For over 25 years, Isabelle was a volunteer for the American Red Cross. She enjoyed going on family fishing trips to Minnesota.
Isabelle is survived by her daughter, Linda (Dennis) Beaton of Greeley, Colorado; son, Terry (Terri) Clausen of Columbus; daughter-in-law, Roberta Clausen of Sequim, Washington; seven granddaughters; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Schmid of Columbus and Jeanette Schmid of David City; and sisters-in-law, Marian Gossman of Columbus and Evelyn Gossman of Lansing, Illinois.
Isabelle was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Sr. and Frieda Gossman; husband, Gunnar Clausen; son, Leon Clausen; sister, Helen (Rudy) Scholz; brothers, Howard Gossman and Alfred Gossman Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Lawrence Schmid and Melvin Schmid.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com
