Isabelle Clausen

July 24, 1931-October 21, 2020

Isabelle Clausen, 89, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

The funeral service will be on Monday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Monday at 10:15 a.m. at the church. Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Isabelle was born July 24, 1931, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Alfred Sr. and Frieda (Rohweder) Gossman. She attended Platte County District #71 Grade School. On Feb. 8, 1953, Isabelle was united in marriage to Gunnar Clausen at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. Isabelle was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran on Aug. 16, 1953. Isabelle and Gunnar were charter members of Peace Lutheran Church, where she had served on the Altar Society and was a member of LWML.