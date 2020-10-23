Isabelle Clausen

Age 89

The funeral service will be on Monday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Monday at 10:15 a.m. at the church. Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook Page.