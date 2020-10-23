 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Isabelle Clausen
View Comments

Isabelle Clausen

{{featured_button_text}}

Isabelle Clausen

Age 89

Isabelle Clausen, 89, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

The funeral service will be on Monday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Monday at 10:15 a.m. at the church. Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News