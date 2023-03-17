August 27, 1949—March 14, 2023

Ivan “Ike” Arlt, 73, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at his home in Humphrey.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. Ike donated his body to science through the Nebraska Anatomical Board.

Ike was born on Aug. 27, 1949, at Kruse Maternity Home in Humphrey to Joseph “Duke” and Rose (Jaixen) Arlt. On July 3, 1969, Ike was united in marriage to Susie Van Ackeren at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota. They made their home in Lindsay for 15 years before moving to the family farm near Humphrey.

Ike enjoyed all aspects of life—family, friends, sports, traveling, community clubs and associations. During his lifetime, he was involved with farming, owned a butcher shop and worked at Lindsay Manufacturing. Ike was on the board of managers for the Platte County Agricultural Society for 12 years and was a volunteer on the Lindsay and Humphrey Volunteer Fire & Rescue Departments. If you were ever looking for Ike, you would find on the golf course with a smirk on his face and if you were lucky, he would share with you one of his humorous one liners.

Ike is survived by his wife, Susie Arlt of Humphrey; daughter, Tonya (Michele) Garman of Spokane, Washington; grandchildren, Noah, Ryan and Ashley; son, John (Heather) Arlt of St. Charles, Missouri; grandchildren, Sarah, Katie and Conner; son, Josh Arlt of Humphrey; grandchild, Kira; siblings, Delores (Dave) Wiese, Eunice (Fred) Ramaekers, Ron (Donna) Arlt, LeRoy (Nancy) Arlt and Dave (Marge) Arlt; and many nieces and nephews.

Ike was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rose Arlt; sister, Constance Jean Arlt; and brother, Richard Arlt.

