Ivan Goering, 93, of Columbus, Nebraska, died on Sept. 30, 2022 after a long and full life.

Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Platte Center, Nebraska.

He was born on June 11, 1929, to Herman and Mabel Goering in rural Platte Center, Nebraska. After graduating from Platte Center High School, he studied mathematics at Midland Lutheran College on a football scholarship.

After graduation, Ivan joined the Navy during the Korean War and became an officer. He then continued his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earning a master's degree in electrical engineering.

Ivan married Sue Christensen in 1959. They moved to California where Ivan worked for North American Rockwell. They had four daughters while living in California. He later worked for Boeing in Wichita, Kansas, and for Nebraska Public Power in Columbus.

Ivan was an avid runner, running road races in Nebraska and Kansas, including several half and full marathons.

After Sue's death, he married Wilma Janssen. After Wilma's death, he married Andrea Pearson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mabel and Herman; his brothers, Glen, Gayle and Keith; his sisters, Wellma Hamilton and Kathryn Pletsch; and his daughter, Ann.

He is survived by his brothers, Carroll and Rodney; daughters, Corinne Depew (Clifford), Linda Thalken (Ron) and Amy Goering; stepdaughter, Diane Gehring (Darold); granddaughter, Claire Thalken; grandsons, Henry Depew (Rachel) and George Depew (Kelsey); one great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or to Zion Lutheran Church, 23461 355th St., Platte Center, NE 68653.

