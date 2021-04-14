Ivan Groothuis

Ivan L. Groothuis

October 5, 1941 – November 13, 2020

Ivan was born Oct. 5, 1941, in Trenton, Nebraska, and passed away in Columbus on Nov. 13, 2020.

A Celebration of Life service for Ivan will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Grace Episcopal Church, 2053 23rd Ave., Columbus, Nebraska. Masks must be worn.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Karri (Kurt) Busboom; step-sons, Greg (Brenda) Asche and Doug (Marci) Asche; eight grandchildren; and one brother, Stanley (Jo) Groothuis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew T. and Louise Groothuis; wife, Linda Schmieding; and brothers, Wilbert, Irvan, Elmer and Harlan Groothuis.

Private interment of ashes will be at All Saints Episcopal Columbarium, Omaha, Nebraska.