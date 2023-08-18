Ivan Joseph Beller

March 31, 1936 - August 15, 2023

Ivan Joseph Beller, 87, of Norfolk, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Norfolk Veterans Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, with Father Stan Schmit celebrating the Mass. The visitation is on Friday from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will continue Saturday, from 12:30 p.m. until service time, at the church. Interment with military honors will be in the parish cemetery. Memorials can be directed to St. Francis Church or Sacred Heart Church.

Ivan was born on the farm near St Bernard, Nebraska, to Stanley and Clara (Boesch) Beller on March 31, 1936. Ivan grew up on a farm near Humphrey and attended St. Francis Catholic School, graduating in 1954. He joined the United States Army on Oct. 29, 1954, and was honorably discharged on Oct. 26, 1956. He then farmed for two years with his father. In 1969 he and his brother-in-law, Ken Backes, purchased Sands Implement, a farm equipment dealership and renamed it Beller and Backes Inc., which they owned and operated for the next 50 years. Ivan was on the Madison County Bank board of directors for over 30 years.

Ivan married his high school sweetheart Carlene Van Dyke on June 14, 1958, in Fremont, Nebraska, and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. To this union, four children were born. The family enjoyed boating and camping for many, many years. In 1999 Ivan and Carlene began spending the winter months in Mesa, Arizona, where they enjoyed meeting new friends and spending time with Ivan's brother and Carlene's sister.

Ivan was a Humphrey community leader and small-town advocate. Active with St. Francis Church and School, and Sacred Heart Church in Norfolk after their move there in 2004. His Catholic faith was very important to him as he went to daily mass for years and years.

He had a contagious laugh and a great personality, if you met him you loved him. He will be missed by many.

Ivan was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Tommy and Joseph.

He is survived by his wife Carlene of Norfolk; children: Gary (Mary) of Omaha; Marcia Mack of Lincoln; Jeff (Karla) of Norfolk; Mike (Katie) of Dayton, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers: Dan (Susan) of Meza, Arizona; Ron (Wanda) Ottumwa, Iowa; Randy (Susie) of Omaha; and sister Jane (Ken) Backes of Humphrey.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com.