J. Lowell Nelson

June 16, 1934 - April 25, 2022

J. Lowell Nelson, 87, of St. Edward, Nebraska, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove, Nebraska.

Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 2, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church in rural St. Edward, Nebraska. Inurnment will follow at Salem Cemetery in rural St. Edward. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion, Nebraska.

John Lowell Nelson, son of John Victor and Ida (Paulsen) Nelson, was born June 16, 1934, on the family farm, where he lived for the next 87 years. Lowell was baptized and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Edward, Nebraska. He attended District #61 Platte County, through 8th grade and graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1951. Lowell was in the United States Navy Reserve 1952-1960.

On May 14, 1966, he married Lorraine Buntgen. They lived on the family farm in rural St. Edward. To this union three children were born Lori in 1967, Steven in 1971 and Sheri in 1974.

Lowell was member of Salem Lutheran Church and served on the church board, Walker Township Board and Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home board. He was awarded the Bronze Jordan Medal for Masonic Lodge for 50 years of service. Lowell loved fishing with his dear friend Clarence Mindrup and grandson Troy.

Lowell is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lorraine; three children, Lori (Kurt) Magstadt of Columbus, Steven (Melinda) Nelson of St. Edward and Sheri Cunningham of Urbandale, Iowa; five grandchildren, Troy Magstadt (fiancée Brooke Lee), Wyatt Nelson, Myranda Nelson, Lola Cunningham and Cash Cunningham; brother, Don Lee Nelson of Dublin, California; and nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Virgil Nelson; sister-in-law, Joyce Nelson; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Art and Edith Buntgen.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com