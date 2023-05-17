Jack Charles Bullington

January 21, 1923 - May 14, 2023

Jack Charles Bullington, 100, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Patrick Sparling officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Jack Charles Bullington was born Jan. 21, 1923, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Frank and Martha (Gass) Bullington. Jack graduated from Southwest High School in Kansas City, Missouri, and on Nov. 7, 1942, enlisted in the United States Army Air Force in Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas. His first duty station was at Sherman Field in Kansas, where he was part of the Third Staff Squadron. He volunteered for Aviation Cadet Training in 1943 and completed pilot training from May 1944 until October 1944. Jack graduated as a 2nd lieutenant in the USAAF and was honorably discharged on Nov. 19, 1944, only to accept a commission as 1st lieutenant on Nov. 20, 1944.

Jack served the United States Army Air Force faithfully during World War II and was honorably discharged on Nov. 17, 1948. On Sept. 16, 1950, Jack was united in marriage to Suzanne Lehr at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. On Sept. 15, 1951, Jack was recalled to military duty during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 14, 1953.

Over the years, Jack worked in the Columbus community in numerous areas, Columbus Planing Mill, Viergutz Lumber Company, Middle State Manufacturing, Columbus Hospital and Columbus Public Schools. His civic activities included: director of Columbus-Platte County Civil Defense, admiral in the Great Nebraska Navy, director of Columbus Emergency Relief, finance officer of the American Legion, charter member of Miss Nebraska, Inc. and a member of DAV, VFW and American Legion. Jack was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for over 70 years, serving as a trustee, church treasurer, usher, school board member, building committee and loyal club.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The VA Hospital in Kansas City and to the Agape Care Givers.

Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Lutheran School Athletic Fund.

Jack is survived by his son, Douglas (Deborah) Bullington of Omaha; grandchildren, Erin (Richard) McKnight, Nathan (Diana) Bullington and Jordan (Amy) Bullington; son, Stuart (Mary) Bullington of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Benjamin (Anja) Bullington, Andrew (Molly) Bullington and Molly Bullington; son, Greg (Leslie) Bullington of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Emily (Nolan) Kellerman, Jessica (Chase) Dudzinski and Grace Bullington; son, Brian (Barbara) Bullington of Lincoln; grandchildren, Nicholas (Elizabeth) Bullington, Eric (Joy) Bullington and Morgan (Kirk) Christenson; son, Roger (Susan) Bullington of Grand Island; grandson, Alex Bullington; son, Jay (Teresa) Bullington of West Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren, Jamie (Cale) Truhlsen and Samantha (fiancé Jordan Clapp) Bullington; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Martha Bullington; wife, Suzanne Bullington; brother, Frank Bullington, Jr.; and sisters, Kathleen Bullington, Martha Edge and Elizabeth Sells.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com