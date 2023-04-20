Jack Selzer

December 31, 1926 - April 18, 2023

Otto “Jack” Selzer was born Dec. 31, 1926, to Otto and Lucile (Koenig) Selzer in Bellwood. He attended and graduated high school from Bellwood. He served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in The Bronx, New York. Jack was united in marriage on July 15, 1947, to Claryce Ebel at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood. He was very active in the Bellwood community, including serving as the mayor, a legion post commander, school board, volunteer firefighter and serving on the Bank of the Valley board. Jack was an active member at St. Peter's church in Bellwood. He was employed for over 40 years by the Bellwood Farmers Co-op. He was also employed by the village of Bellwood. Jack and his wife enjoyed nearly 75 years of marriage, until her death in March of 2022. He had many interests including guns, coins and clocks.