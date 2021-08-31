Jackie Lindsley

Jackie L. Lindsley
January 23, 1960 - August 28, 2021
Jackie L. Lindsley, 61, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at her home.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Wolbach, Nebraska, with the Rev. Mike Anderson officiating. Burial will be at the Hillside Cemetery in Wolbach. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul, Nebraska. The family requests to wear bright colors to celebrate Jackie's vibrant personality.
Jackie was born on Jan. 23, 1960, to Kenneth and Elaine “Della” (Roose) Baumfalk in McCook, Nebraska. She graduated from Trenton High School in 1978.
Jackie was united in marriage to Gregory Lindsley on Nov. 19, 1988, at the United Methodist Church in Wolbach, Nebraska. To this union the couple was blessed with two children, Zackery and Madison. The couple later divorced but remained great friends.
Jackie had a very bright personality and a love for people. She was known to make friends wherever she went including at her current employment with Becton, Dickinson and Company. Jackie enjoyed gardening, wildflowers, dogs, lighthouses and her dear friends and family. She also loved jewelry and getting dressed up. Most of all, the light of her life was her granddaughters, Maive and Hattie.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Zackery and Susan Lindsley of Madison, Nebraska; brothers, Keith Baumfalk and Chris Baumfalk, both of Grand Island, Nebraska, and Dennis Baumfalk of Duncan, Oklahoma; sister, Jeanie Mintzmyer of Duncan, Oklahoma; granddaughters, Maive and Hattie; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Jackie is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Madison Elaine Lindsley; and her ex-husband, Gregory Lindsley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to designate at a later date.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
