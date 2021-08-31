Jackie Lindsley

Jackie L. Lindsley

January 23, 1960 - August 28, 2021

Jackie L. Lindsley, 61, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at her home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Wolbach, Nebraska, with the Rev. Mike Anderson officiating. Burial will be at the Hillside Cemetery in Wolbach. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul, Nebraska. The family requests to wear bright colors to celebrate Jackie's vibrant personality.

Jackie was born on Jan. 23, 1960, to Kenneth and Elaine “Della” (Roose) Baumfalk in McCook, Nebraska. She graduated from Trenton High School in 1978.

Jackie was united in marriage to Gregory Lindsley on Nov. 19, 1988, at the United Methodist Church in Wolbach, Nebraska. To this union the couple was blessed with two children, Zackery and Madison. The couple later divorced but remained great friends.