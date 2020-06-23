Jackie Muhle
Age 94
Jackie Muhle, 94, of Columbus, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Leigh with Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at the church. Visitors are asked to follow current CDC guidelines while attending the visitation and funeral service.
Gass Haney Funeral Home.
