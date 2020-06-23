Jackie Muhle

Age 94

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Leigh with Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at the church. Visitors are asked to follow current CDC guidelines while attending the visitation and funeral service.