Jackie Zeider

Jackie C. “Jack” Zeider

March 27, 1923-May 4, 2020

Jackie C. “Jack” Zeider, of Norfolk, passed away on May 4, 2020, at the age of 97 years, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jack was born on March 27, 1923, in Niles, Michigan, to Cecil and Bertha (Fansler) Zeider. He graduated from Niles High School. He later married Carol Beneke.

Jack was in the United States Army Air Corps from Oct. 13, 1942-Sept. 22, 1945. He was a member of American Legion Hartman Post 84 of Columbus, where he also served as manager. Jack enjoyed morel mushroom hunting and being at the Legion in Columbus.

Survivors include daughter, Kathy (Mike) McMillan of St. Peters, Missouri; son, Dale Mitchell of Colorado; son, Ken (Kate) Mitchell of Columbus; from a previous marriage, children Scott (Kathy) Zeider of Niles, Michigan, Kristine (David) Zeider Drosdick of Birmingham, Alabama, Karol (Kevin) Zeider Custard of Niles, Kellie Zeider McCombs of Niles; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by spouse, Carol; sister, Betty Nason.

