Jacquelin Amsler

Jacquelin 'Jackie' J Amsler

October 4, 1962 – September 25, 2021

Jacquelin "Jackie" J Amsler died on Sept. 25, 2021, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home. The service will celebrate both Jackie and her late husband, Donald Amsler. The family will begin receiving friends at 4 p.m. Private family burial will take place in Circle Mound Cemetery in Rising City, Nebraska.

She was born Oct. 4, 1942, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, to Richard and Eva Jane (Cook) Johnson. She was a graduate of Cranberry High School, Pennsylvania, Class of 1961.

Jackie married Don Amsler on June 30, 1962, in Van, Pennsylvania. Jackie was a supporting military wife, mother of two and a strong advocate of community involvement.

Jackie earned her bachelor's degree. While in college she was on the diving and synchronized swimming teams.

While living in Omaha, she worked as the property manager for the formal Great Plains Girl Scout Council. She was very involved in troop activities and directed former Camp Wa-Shawtee in Fremont County, Iowa, for many years, along with other local area camps.