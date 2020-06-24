Jacqueline Muhle

Jacqueline Jean Muhle
November 17, 1925- June 22, 2020
Jacqueline Jean Muhle, 94, of Columbus, Nebraska, (formerly of Leigh, Nebraska) passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at The Heritage at Meridian Gardens in Columbus, Nebraska.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, rural Leigh, Nebraska, with The Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Everyone is asked to follow current CDC guidelines while attending the visitation and funeral service. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook Page.
Jackie was born on Nov. 17, 1925, in Colfax County to Raymond and Vlasta (Swanda) Best. On Feb. 14, 1937, Jackie was baptized at the Presbyterian Church in Schuyler, Nebraska. She graduated from Leigh High School in 1943 and was united in marriage to Gordon Muhle on June 6, 1945, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Together they shared 50 years of marriage. Jackie was a member of the American Legion Auxillary in Leigh.
Jackie was a great teacher and mentor. She enjoyed making wedding cakes, teaching Sunday school, leading 4-H and worked as a para/teacher's aide at St. John's Lutheran School. Jackie loved to play cards, dominoes, and bingo, and an occasional trip to the casinos. She also loved to bowl.
Jackie was known as “Grandma Gum” by her grandkids. She always had an abundance of Bubblicious in every flavor in her purse to share with them. She was also “family famous” for her delicious “Grandma potatoes” and her oyster dressing. She was certainly born to spoil those she loved.
Jackie is survived by her son, Larry (Bernestine) Muhle of Columbus, Nebraska; granddaughter, Kerri (Ron) Coughlin – Rhegan, Deanna, Jeoff and Ryan of Omaha, Nebraska; grandson, Kaine (Jen) Muhle – Maxon & Samia of Leigh, Nebraska; son, Roger (Connie) Muhle of Aurora, Colorado; granddaughter, Danyel (Derek) Newcom – Avery and Brock of Denver, Colorado; daughter, Diane (Larry) Kapels of Creston; granddaughter, Kelsy (Andrew) Greisen – Larkyn, Callum, Landri, and Thayer of Platte Center, Nebraska; grandson, Ross (Kelly) Kapels – Levi, Emma, & Sullivan of Creston, Nebraska; and grandson, Chase (Ashtyn) Kapels – Otto and Piper of Creston, Nebraska.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Vlasta Best; husband, Gordon Muhle; brother, Raymond “Bud” Best Jr.; and an infant sister.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com
