Jacqueline Muhle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jacqueline Jean Muhle

November 17, 1925- June 22, 2020

Jacqueline Jean Muhle, 94, of Columbus, Nebraska, (formerly of Leigh, Nebraska) passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at The Heritage at Meridian Gardens in Columbus, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, rural Leigh, Nebraska, with The Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Everyone is asked to follow current CDC guidelines while attending the visitation and funeral service. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook Page.

Jackie was born on Nov. 17, 1925, in Colfax County to Raymond and Vlasta (Swanda) Best. On Feb. 14, 1937, Jackie was baptized at the Presbyterian Church in Schuyler, Nebraska. She graduated from Leigh High School in 1943 and was united in marriage to Gordon Muhle on June 6, 1945, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Together they shared 50 years of marriage. Jackie was a member of the American Legion Auxillary in Leigh.