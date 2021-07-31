Jacqueline Rose "Jackie" Mahlin

After graduation, she worked for Judge Huranek, the ASCS office, Ray Sabata, and Egr & Birkel Law Office where she worked for 24 years until her retirement. After retiring, she volunteered at the Butler County Senior Center, delivering Meals on Wheels, answering the telephone and assisting with foot care. She also was instrumental in getting the Butler County Veterans Museum started.

Jackie was united in marriage to Donald Mahlin on Sept. 4, 1955, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church.

Jackie was a friend to everyone. She loved visiting with people. She was a book of knowledge and enjoyed sharing stories with others. She cared for many family members over the years. She received the most joy when she could visit with those in the nursing homes.

Jackie was a member of the Rising City United Methodist Church for 70 years, United Methodist Women, American Legion Auxiliary, DAR, DUV and the David City High School Alumni Association. Jackie was PROUD to honor our veterans. You could find her selling Poppies on Poppy Day, assisting in the memorial services at the David City Cemetery or doing anything she could to let our veterans know how much she appreciated their service to our country.

Jackie's faith in God and her family were her life!