Jacqueline Schrad

Jacqueline 'Jackie' Schrad

December 30, 1958 - November 11, 2022

Jacqueline "Jackie" Schrad, 63, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Emerald Care & Rehabilitation of Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Ollie Fullmer officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Faye Schrad was born Dec. 30, 1958, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Lloyd and Norma (Tredway) Ernst. She was baptized at the Federated Church, graduated from Lakeview High School and for 35 years worked at Vishay. In 1982, Jackie was united in marriage to Byron Longnecker and on Sept. 26, 1992, was united in marriage to August “Gus” Schrad at Trinity Lutheran Church. Jackie played high school volleyball, painted ceramics, loved watching old westerns, enjoyed quilting and her time at their home on Ernst Lake. Her favorite time was spent with her family.

Jackie is survived by her husband, Gus Schrad of Columbus; son, Joseph Longnecker of Lincoln; daughter, Amber (Austin) Kniep of North Platte; step-daughter, Emily (Brady) Hoefer of Marshall, Minnesota; step-daughter, Rachael (Branson) Hoefer of Norfolk; step-daughter, Julia (John) Smith of Port Angeles, Washington; 12 grandchildren; puppy, Dane; sister, Pam (Dennis) Micek of Columbus; brother, Scott (Renee) Ernst of Columbus; sister-in-law, Marla Ernst of Platte Center; sister-in-law, Clara (Dave) Kaup of Howells; brother-in-law, Mike (special friend - Sharon Goeken) Schrad of West Point; and many nieces and nephews.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Norma Ernst; and brothers, Mike and Larry Ernst.

Memorials may be directed to any Lakeview High School student going into nursing.

