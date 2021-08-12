James Beller

James “Jim” J. Beller
June 28, 1933 - August 9, 2021
James “Jim” J. Beller, 88, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the Genoa Long Term Care Center in Genoa, Nebraska.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay, Nebraska, with the Rev. Eric Olsen officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in Lindsay, Nebraska, with military rites conducted by the Rotherham American Legion Post #261 of Lindsay, Nebraska, Army Funeral Honor Guard, and American Legion Riders. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.
James Joseph Beller, son of Lawrence and Elsie (Ramaekers) Beller, was born on June 28, 1933, in Madison, Nebraska. Jim was baptized the next day, June 29, at St. Leonard's Catholic Church in Madison, Nebraska. He received his education through the eighth grade at Lindsay Holy Family School. Jim then began working fulltime, helping his dad on the farm and driving truck. On Sept. 29, 1953, Jim was inducted into the U.S. Army. Jim earned the rank SP3 before being honorably discharged on Sept. 28, 1955.
Jim was united in marriage to Mary Catherine Bothe on May 25, 1957, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. The couple then made their home in Lindsay, Nebraska; Greeley, Colorado; St. George, Utah; and Columbus, Nebraska. Jim was a farmer and cattle feeder, starting the Beller Feedlot west of Lindsay.
For most of his life, Jim was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. For the last four years, Jim had been a member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Columbus. He was also a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 605 in Columbus. Jim always dressed appropriately for church, and found great joy in God, family, and friends. He loved spending his time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed four-wheeling/Jeeping in Utah and Deadwood, South Dakota, and snowmobiling/skiing in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming.
Jim served on many boards and committees, including Nebraska Beef Industry Foundation, Nebraska Livestock Feeders Assn., Platte County Feeders Assn., Bank of Lindsay board member, Lindsay Optimist Club, Holy Family Athletic Club and Parish Council. He enjoyed volunteering in St. George for the Catholic Thrift Store and Soup Kitchen, was a volunteer for the BLM and police department. Jim was a charter member of the Jeeping Group in St. George. They started with five members and have grown now to over 600. He also volunteered at Columbus Hospital and the Holy Family Project Center (bringing some tasty sandwiches).
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Catherine Beller of Columbus, Nebraska; three sons, Terry (Karla) Beller of Lindsay, Nebraska, Marc (Bonnie) Beller of Columbus, Nebraska, and Mike (Julie) Beller of Humphrey, Nebraska; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bonnie Hegemann of Norfolk, Nebraska, and Pat Heimann of Fremont, Nebraska; three brothers, Jerry (Joanie) Beller of Omaha, Nebraska, Harry (Mary) Beller of Custer, South Dakota, and Bob (Lorrie) Beller of Monroe, Nebraska; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Beller in 2004; brother, Larry (Rita) Beller; sister, Celine “Boots” (Alvin) Bender; two brothers-in-law, Ed Hegemann and George Heimann; and four nephews, Troy Beller, Herb Bender, Jim Hegemann and Tom Heimann.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.