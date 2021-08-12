James Beller

For most of his life, Jim was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. For the last four years, Jim had been a member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Columbus. He was also a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 605 in Columbus. Jim always dressed appropriately for church, and found great joy in God, family, and friends. He loved spending his time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed four-wheeling/Jeeping in Utah and Deadwood, South Dakota, and snowmobiling/skiing in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Jim served on many boards and committees, including Nebraska Beef Industry Foundation, Nebraska Livestock Feeders Assn., Platte County Feeders Assn., Bank of Lindsay board member, Lindsay Optimist Club, Holy Family Athletic Club and Parish Council. He enjoyed volunteering in St. George for the Catholic Thrift Store and Soup Kitchen, was a volunteer for the BLM and police department. Jim was a charter member of the Jeeping Group in St. George. They started with five members and have grown now to over 600. He also volunteered at Columbus Hospital and the Holy Family Project Center (bringing some tasty sandwiches).