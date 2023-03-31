James Bothe

September 19, 1941 - December 29, 2022

Born Sept. 19, 1941, the third of five children to Henry B. Bothe and Josephine (Messersmith) Bothe in Lindsay, Nebraska. He graduated from Saint Bonaventure (now Scotus) High School in 1959 in Columbus, Nebraska. He received his A.A. degree in 1961 from Norfolk Junior College (now Northeast Community College), his B.S. in History from Omaha University (now UNO) in 1964, his M.S. degree in Remedial Reading from UNO in 1968 and his M.S. degree in Elementary Administration in 1974 from UNO. He began his teaching career in 1961 as the fourth grade teacher at St. Pius X grade school in Omaha. He then taught in the special education department at Technical High School, Omaha, and was the first teacher ever for the Individualized Study Center in Omaha. In Columbus he was a special reading teacher under the Title I program in the Columbus Schools and later became the first lay principal of Saint Bonaventure Elementary School in Columbus for three years; bringing the school into full compliance with Nebraska State accreditation guidelines during his first year. He was likewise involved in part-time teaching at UNO, adult education night school, summer school Job Corps, Extended Day Program, Omaha Central Reading Clinic and as a counselor for the Neighborhood Youth Program, all in Omaha. He was involved in the family business for a number of years before entering the advertising sales industry; working at KTTT radio in Columbus, KLMS radio in Lincoln and Chris Abercrombie & Associates Advertising Agency in Lincoln. He joined Cable Vision advertising sales in 1983 and then became the regional advertising sales manager for Cable Vision and later Time Warner Cable from 1984998. In 1999 he left Time Warner and returned to his love of teaching, at St. John's Elementary School in Lincoln.