James Bothe
September 19, 1941 - December 29, 2022
James H. Bothe, 81 was called to the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Services will be held on April 22, 2023, at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Drive, Lincoln, Nebraska, at 1 p.m., followed with a light Celebration of Life.
Born Sept. 19, 1941, the third of five children to Henry B. Bothe and Josephine (Messersmith) Bothe in Lindsay, Nebraska. He graduated from Saint Bonaventure (now Scotus) High School in 1959 in Columbus, Nebraska. He received his A.A. degree in 1961 from Norfolk Junior College (now Northeast Community College), his B.S. in History from Omaha University (now UNO) in 1964, his M.S. degree in Remedial Reading from UNO in 1968 and his M.S. degree in Elementary Administration in 1974 from UNO. He began his teaching career in 1961 as the fourth grade teacher at St. Pius X grade school in Omaha. He then taught in the special education department at Technical High School, Omaha, and was the first teacher ever for the Individualized Study Center in Omaha. In Columbus he was a special reading teacher under the Title I program in the Columbus Schools and later became the first lay principal of Saint Bonaventure Elementary School in Columbus for three years; bringing the school into full compliance with Nebraska State accreditation guidelines during his first year. He was likewise involved in part-time teaching at UNO, adult education night school, summer school Job Corps, Extended Day Program, Omaha Central Reading Clinic and as a counselor for the Neighborhood Youth Program, all in Omaha. He was involved in the family business for a number of years before entering the advertising sales industry; working at KTTT radio in Columbus, KLMS radio in Lincoln and Chris Abercrombie & Associates Advertising Agency in Lincoln. He joined Cable Vision advertising sales in 1983 and then became the regional advertising sales manager for Cable Vision and later Time Warner Cable from 1984998. In 1999 he left Time Warner and returned to his love of teaching, at St. John's Elementary School in Lincoln.
On June 1, 1963, he was married to his high school sweetheart, Bonnie M. Brooks, in Columbus. They had two sons, Gregory J. Bothe and Troy T. Bothe, both of Lincoln.
He loved all sports, reading, woodworking and the outdoors. He was a dedicated and active member in his 12-step program for over 40 years, where he served on numerous committees and on the Central Office Board of in Lincoln, and enjoyed his new life "one day at a time." He was an Honorary Lifetime Member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree and a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. He served on the Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree initiation team throughout the state of Nebraska for a number of years, and held various offices in that organization.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; son, Gregory J. Bothe of Lincoln; son, Troy T. Bothe of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary (Jim) Beller of Columbus, Donna (Ray) Barton of Wahoo, Susan (Bob) Placke of Kearney; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his father and mother, Henry and Josephine Bothe of Columbus; and sister, JoAnn (Jim) Roberts of St. Edward.
Memorials to Valley Hope of O'Neill, 1421 N 10th St. O'Neill, NE 68763 or Lincoln AA Central Office. 2748 S. St. Suite AA Lincoln, NE 68503