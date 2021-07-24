James Chohon

October 20, 2009 - July 20, 2021

James Augustine Chohon, 11, of Wahoo, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest with his sister and brother on July 20, 2021, in Wahoo, Nebraska, following an automobile accident.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, with a 9:15 a.m. rosary, all at St. James Catholic Church, 213 E. 8th St. in Mead, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021, with a 7 p.m. rosary, all at St. James Catholic Church. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo, Nebraska. The rosary and funeral will be livestreamed on the St. James Church Facebook page.

He was born Oct. 20, 2009, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Allen and Susan (Meduna) Chohon. This fall James would have been entering the six grade at St. John Nepomucene School in Weston, Nebraska.