James A. Crabb

November 1, 1953 – November 17, 2020

James A. Crabb, 67, of Columbus, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Family services will be held at a later date.

James Crabb was born in Wyatt, Missouri, on Nov. 1, 1953, to Charles and Ethel Crabb. He was raised in Rockford, Illinois, and graduated from Auburn High School in 1971. James served in the Marine Corps. from 1971 – 1975.

On April 27, 1974, he married Sue Callahan in Rockford, Illinois, and to this union three children were born - Jacob, Jamie and Joseph.

After the Marine Corps., he worked for Kent Feeds Corporation in Rockford and relocated to the Columbus, Nebraska, plant in 1984. He was a Boy Scout leader and a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, painting and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Jim enjoyed watching Nebraska football and loved the Chicago Cubs.