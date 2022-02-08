James "Jim" Boulton

James “Jim” E. Boulton

June 19, 1936 - February 6, 2022

James “Jim” E. Boulton, 85, of Central City, died on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at Litzenberg Memorial Long-Term Care in Central City.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Central City with the Rev. Tom Lucas officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date.

James was born on June 19, 1936 to Harry J. and Gladys (Lauritsen) Boulton in Central City. He spent his entire life in Central City. James attended Rural Elementary School until 1950, then attended Central City High School graduating with the class of 1954. James served in the Air National Guard from 1959 to 1964. On Dec. 28, 1964 James was united in marriage to Janet Louise Pfenning in Central City. James worked for Peerless Cleaner, Nordstems and then Stine Cleaners. James and Janet bought the dry cleaning business in 1965, changing the name to Central Cleaning Center. They sold the business in 1978. James then worked numerous jobs with Lepp and Larsen John Deere, Rutherford Oil, Bosselmans and Mustard Oil. Then in 1988 he went to work for Central City Public Schools as a bus driver and custodian until 2010 when he was forced to retire due to a stroke on Aug. 9, 2010.

James was a member of the Central City United Methodist Church. He was past president of the Central City Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Jaycees and was a member of the Central City Volunteer Fire Department for 33 years.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janet of Central City; his children, Kelly (Brian) Krob of Chicago, Illinois, and Michael (Sondra) Boulton of Columbus; his sister, Verna (James) Roman of Houston, Texas; his grandchildren, Nathan (Kaitlyn) Hughes of Gretna and Trinity, Nevaeh and Aurora Boulton of Columbus; and great-grandson, Cohen Hughes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Polly Jo Barber; and grandson, Mickey James.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.