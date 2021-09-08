James "Jim" Brewster

Jim was a man of faith. He was baptized into the Lord as a child and was a charter member of the former Columbus Christian Church. At the time of his death, he was an active member of the Church of Christ. Family was very important to him, and he especially loved his grandchildren and watching them in sports and their other accomplishments. He loved music, especially bluegrass, and played the harmonica, guitar and trumpet. He was an avid fan of the Huskers, even during the tough years. Jim was also a history buff and was proud of his Irish heritage and being a direct descendant of the Mayflower. He always had a story to tell of forebears and the roles they played in history.