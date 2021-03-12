James "Jim" Dubas

James ‘Jim' Raymond Dubas

April 4, 1951 - March 10, 2021

James Raymond Dubas was born April 4, 1951, to Raymond W. and Betty L. (Supencheck) Dubas at Fullerton, Nebraska. He was the first born of five children. He grew up on the family farm in Nance County. Jim attended grade school both at the Catholic school and country school at District 41. He graduated from Fullerton High School in 1969. Being the Warrior's mascot at basketball games and participating in FFA were some of his high school activities. Jim attended the University of Nebraska for one year and then enlisted in the United States Navy. His basic training was in Chicago and, after, he was stationed in Memphis, Tennessee, and Beeville, Texas. He performed flight pre-checks for fighter planes. His love was not being on an aircraft carrier in the Gulf, but rather high up in the sky doing orientation flights with pilots. Upon being discharged from the Navy, Jim and his wife, Donna (Branton), moved back to Nebraska and began farming in Nance County. They had four children: Dave, Julie, Don and Barbara. In the mid-1990s, Jim worked for Midwest Livestock in new construction, sales and service. In 1999, he began contracting with U.S. Cellular and traveled to multiple cellular tower sites in Nebraska and the surrounding states, doing project management and delivering large and heavy electronic cabinets.