James "Jim" Hansen

James "Jim" Andrew Hansen

November 16, 1934 – April 13, 2021

James "Jim" Andrew Hansen, 86, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Brandon Foster officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 4 – 6 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Monday, from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84. The memorial service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

James "Jim" Andrew Hansen was born on Nov. 16, 1934, to Andrew and Grace (Rasmussen) Hansen in Laurel, Nebraska. He attended elementary school in Wausau, middle school in Battle Creek and graduated from Wisner High School in 1952.

After graduation, he worked as a veterinarian assistant for two years and then enlisted with his brother Gary in the U.S. Air Force in 1954. He served eight years in Aircraft Communications.