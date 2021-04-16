James "Jim" Hansen

James "Jim" Andrew Hansen
November 16, 1934 – April 13, 2021
James "Jim" Andrew Hansen, 86, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln, Nebraska.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Brandon Foster officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 4 – 6 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Monday, from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84. The memorial service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.
James "Jim" Andrew Hansen was born on Nov. 16, 1934, to Andrew and Grace (Rasmussen) Hansen in Laurel, Nebraska. He attended elementary school in Wausau, middle school in Battle Creek and graduated from Wisner High School in 1952.
After graduation, he worked as a veterinarian assistant for two years and then enlisted with his brother Gary in the U.S. Air Force in 1954. He served eight years in Aircraft Communications.
After the Air Force, Jim worked for Lockheed as a logistics technician installing communications equipment at Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban Missile Crisis. On June 23, 1959, Jim was united in marriage to Sonia Kobza at the Lincoln Air Force Base Chapel which was precipitated by a blind date initiated by his brother Gary. The couple moved to Columbus in 1963. Jim soon began employment at Dale Electronics and retired after 35 years as a product engineer. During this time, Jim went overseas to Israel to help setup his production line. He also earned a BA from UNK.
Jim enjoyed gardening, camping with his family, bowling and golfing with his co-workers. He and Sonia enjoyed traveling during their retirement and going on several cruises together. Jim's greatest joy came from his family, he loved taking care of Sonia, and spending time with all of his family.
Jim is survived by son, Russell (Shari) Hansen of Lincoln, son, Thomas (Sheila) of Omaha; grandchildren, Chelsea (Lance) Davis of Omaha and Jessica Hansen of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Jane and Parker Davis of Omaha; daughter, Cynthia (Dale) Shepherd of Pueblo, Colorado; grandchildren, Jasmine Shepherd of Pueblo Colorado and SPC4 Colt Shepherd of Ft. Drum, New York; daughter, Kimberly (Jeff) Bettenhausen of Norfolk; grandchildren, Joshua Bettenhausen of Norfolk, Andrew Bettenhausen of Lincoln and Cameron Bettenhausen of Lincoln; brothers Gary Hansen of Syracuse, Utah, and Gene (Karen) Hansen of Wayne; sisters-in-law, Lillian Dawson of Beaverton, Oregon, Barbara Robertson of Houston, Texas, and Sally Williamsen of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Fred (Vera) Kobza of Lincoln; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Sonia; parents, Andrew and Grace Hansen; brothers Harlan and Roger; brothers-in-law Mike Dawson, Bill Robertson, John Kobza, Louie Kobza and Jerry Kobza; sisters-in-law Judy Hansen and Glenda Hansen; and niece Julie Williamsen.
Memorials may be directed to those of the family's choice.