James “Jim” L. Nowak

June 30, 1936 - July 2, 2021

James Nowak was born June 30, 1936, in Nance County to Louis and Elizabeth (Malek) Nowak. He grew up in rural Nance County where he attended school. Jim graduated from Fullerton High School in 1953. Jim farmed with his father and worked for Wemhoff Irrigation. He was drafted into the armed forces in January 1957. He served in the U.S. Army until being honorably discharged in 1958. Jim married Joan Stanczyk on June 25, 1960, at St. Mary’s-Pilzno in rural Polk County. He continued farming and went to work for Continental Can Company in Omaha from 1959-1970. Jim left there and returned to Polk County to continue his lifelong occupation of farming. Jim was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church for many years and served as an usher. He was also a member of the Silver Creek American Legion where he was past commander and served on the color guard. Jim enjoyed hunting, polka dancing, playing pool, working with cattle and horses, westerns and most importantly, spending time with family and friends.