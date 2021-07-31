James "Jim" Michael Asche

February 9, 1940 - July 23, 2021

James "Jim" Michael Asche, 81, formerly of Kearney, Nebraska, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, with the Rev. John Rasmussen officiating. Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.

Jim was born on Feb. 9, 1940, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Milton & Ethel Asche. He was raised on a farm north of town. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1958. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. He was a member of the DU fraternity and played freshman baseball. He graduated in 1970 from the University of Illinois with a Master of Science in applied & theoretical engineering.

He married Janet Young on Dec. 11, 1965, in Springfield, Illinois. They had two children, Michael and Jennifer.