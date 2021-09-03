James "Jim" Roberts

James “Jim” L. Roberts
November 15, 1939 - August 30, 2021
James “Jim” L. Roberts, 81, of St. Edward, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in St. Edward, Nebraska, with the Rev. Mick Goc officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at the church.
James “Jim” Leon Roberts, son of Glenn Dale and Mattie Mable (Smith) Roberts, was born on Nov. 15, 1939, at St. Edward, Nebraska. He attended school at District 11 Bogus Country School near St. Edward. Jim then attended St. Edward High School, graduating with the class of 1957. Following his high school graduation, Jim attended Norfolk Junior College and graduated in 1959.
Jim was united in marriage to JoAnn Bothe at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska, on Nov. 12, 1960. Following their wedding the couple made their home southeast of St. Edward and lived there their entire married life. Jim made farming his life's work. Throughout the years he raised corn, beans, cattle, hogs and many other various types of animals. On Sept. 26, 1963, Jim was inducted into the Army National Guard and served until his honorable discharge on March 25, 1964.
Hunting and fishing was a huge passion to Jim. He hunted numerous species of animals. The shorter list would be what he didn't have a chance to pursue: doll sheep, big horn rams and grizzly bears. He especially enjoyed hunting elk and deer. Over the years, Jim harvested 16 bull elk. His last elk was taken in 2019, at the age of 79. Jim also greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Throughout the years Jim was a member of the Farmers Co-Op Board and the United Methodist Church in St. Edward.
Jim is survived by his wife: JoAnn Roberts of St. Edward; four children, Pam (Bob) Johnson of Monroe, David (Jill) Roberts of St. Edward, Amy (Royce) Case of St. Edward and Cindy Roberts of Columbus; honorary son, Mike Sliva of Silver Creek; 11 grandchildren, Toni Max, Lindsay Thomson, Miranda Warnick, Blaize Warnick, Hannah Johnson, Evan Roberts, Isaac Roberts, Kassidy Roberts, Eli Case, Emilly Case and Damien Roberts; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Roberts of Newman Grove and Marilyn Roberts of Olathe, Kansas; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, John Roberts, Glenda Haynes and Joseph Roberts.
Miller-Levander Funeral Home in St. Edward, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.