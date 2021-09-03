James "Jim" Roberts

Hunting and fishing was a huge passion to Jim. He hunted numerous species of animals. The shorter list would be what he didn't have a chance to pursue: doll sheep, big horn rams and grizzly bears. He especially enjoyed hunting elk and deer. Over the years, Jim harvested 16 bull elk. His last elk was taken in 2019, at the age of 79. Jim also greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Throughout the years Jim was a member of the Farmers Co-Op Board and the United Methodist Church in St. Edward.