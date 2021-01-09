James "Jim" Skorupa

James M. “Jim” Skorupa

August 13, 1942 – January 7, 2021

Jim was born in Columbus, Nebraska, on Aug. 13, 1942, to Henry and Eleanore (Korus) Skorupa. Upon graduation from St. Anthony's grade school, he entered St. John Vianney Seminary in Elkhorn, Nebraska, later transferring to St. Joseph Seminary in Westmont, Illinois. Upon ending his studies for the priesthood, Jim attended Creighton University in Omaha and, after graduation, taught high school for several years in Omaha. Jim then moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he worked as a probation officer while attending Duquesne University School of Law. After graduation, he practiced law in the Pittsburgh area. On March 28, 1987, Jim married Ruth “Cissy” Porter, who was by his side at his passing.