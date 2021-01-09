James "Jim" Skorupa

James M. “Jim” Skorupa
August 13, 1942 – January 7, 2021
James M. “Jim” Skorupa passed away peacefully at his home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 7, 2021. In accord with his wishes, no funeral services will be held.
Jim was born in Columbus, Nebraska, on Aug. 13, 1942, to Henry and Eleanore (Korus) Skorupa. Upon graduation from St. Anthony's grade school, he entered St. John Vianney Seminary in Elkhorn, Nebraska, later transferring to St. Joseph Seminary in Westmont, Illinois. Upon ending his studies for the priesthood, Jim attended Creighton University in Omaha and, after graduation, taught high school for several years in Omaha. Jim then moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he worked as a probation officer while attending Duquesne University School of Law. After graduation, he practiced law in the Pittsburgh area. On March 28, 1987, Jim married Ruth “Cissy” Porter, who was by his side at his passing.
Jim is survived by his wife, Cissy; sister, Marian (Bill) Dostal of Omaha; brothers, Frank (Peggy) of Columbus and Joe (Dorothy) of Lincoln; and a host of nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Eleanore Skorupa; brothers, Charles and Allan; sisters, Lois Miller and Nancy Morgan-Heritage; brothers-in-law, Robert “Bob” Miller and Blake Heritage; and sister-in-law, Norma Weyand.