James "Jim" Tichota

James “Jim” F. Tichota

March 3, 1950 - July 19, 2021

James “Jim” F. Tichota, 71, of Arlington, Nebraska, formerly of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska.

A memorial mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, Nebraska. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, with a rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, Nebraska.

Jim was born March 3, 1950, in Columbus, Nebraska, to James J. and Mary (Eusterbrock) Tichota. He graduated from Archbishop Bergan High School in 1968. Jim moved to Columbus, Nebraska, in 1991 and worked at Orion Corporation before retiring. He married Bonnie (Drozd) Fisher on May 21, 2000, in Reno, Nevada.

Jim had a passion for sports, especially softball. He umpired locally and at the collegiate level for many years. Jim never missed his grandchildren's sporting events and Husker football games. Jim was active in car clubs and modifying cars.