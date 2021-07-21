James "Jim" Tichota

 Skip to main content
James “Jim” F. Tichota

March 3, 1950 - July 19, 2021

James “Jim” F. Tichota, 71, of Arlington, Nebraska, formerly of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska.

A memorial mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, Nebraska. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, with a rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, Nebraska.

Jim was born March 3, 1950, in Columbus, Nebraska, to James J. and Mary (Eusterbrock) Tichota. He graduated from Archbishop Bergan High School in 1968. Jim moved to Columbus, Nebraska, in 1991 and worked at Orion Corporation before retiring. He married Bonnie (Drozd) Fisher on May 21, 2000, in Reno, Nevada.

Jim had a passion for sports, especially softball. He umpired locally and at the collegiate level for many years. Jim never missed his grandchildren's sporting events and Husker football games. Jim was active in car clubs and modifying cars.

Jim is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Arlington, Nebraska; daughter, Jamie (Bob) George of Bennington, Nebraska; sons, Jim (Amy) Tichota of Yutan, Nebraska, Jason (Gina) Tichota of Nebraska City, Nebraska, and Chad (Kelle') Tichota of Norfolk, Nebraska; stepdaughter, Tammy (Kendell) Perry of Shelby, Nebraska; brother, Norbert Tichota of Elizabeth, Colorado; sisters, Eileen Pavel and Deanne (Bill) Fairfield, both of Omaha, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Gladys Tichota of Greenwood, Missouri; and 19 grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Rob Fisher; two brothers, Kenneth and Ervin Tichota; and sister, Marilyn Houfek.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a designation at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.

