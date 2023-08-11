James ‘Jim' Wahl

February 11, 1962 - August 7, 2023

James “Jim” Wahl, 61, of Leigh, Nebraska, died at his home southwest of Leigh on Monday, Aug.7, 2023.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m., at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, rural Leigh, with Rev. Dr. Marsha Jark Swain officiating. Private family interment in the parish cemetery will be held prior to the service. Visitation will be on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Monday from noon until service time at the church. Memorials may be directed to those of the donor's choice.

Jim was born Feb. 11, 1962, to Walter and Mildred (Matzner) Wahl in Columbus, Nebraska. He grew up on the family homestead learning to farm right beside his Dad. He graduated from Leigh High School in May of 1980. During his high school years, Jim participated in many sports and enjoyed the comradery of his fellow classmates. After high school, Jim attended Northeast Community College where he received his associates in machinist and welding in May 1982.

His long work history started at Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus for a year. He went to work at Lindsay Manufacturing in Lindsay, Nebraska, for the next four years. Looking to be closer to home, Jim worked for D&L of Columbus until their huge layoff. His final home was working at MIBA in Columbus where he enjoyed making very precision ball bearings.

Jim's favorite pastimes included fishing, hunting, playing basketball, attending farm shows, and playing cards. He often took trips to Las Vegas with his close friends where they went on many tours of Hoover Dam, Grand Canyon, gambling, and site seeing.

Jim was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church for 61 years.

Jim is survived by: sister, Kathy Wahl of Norfolk, Nebraska; great aunts and uncles: Mr. and Mrs. Louis Meyer; AnnaMarie, David Diller and family; Mark and Kim Meyer and Family; Patty and Dan DeWaard and Family; Donna and Leon Bruhn and Family; Donette and Ted Petersen and Family; Delayne Nitz and Family; and many cousins and friends.

Jim was proceeded in death by: parents, Walter and Mildred Wahl; and godson, Mike Bruhn.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com