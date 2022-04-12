James Keeler

James W. Keeler

May 23, 1930 - April 10, 2022

James W. Keeler, 91, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Fremont. He was born on May 23, 1930, in rural Valley, Nebraska, to Clyde and Hazel (Walraven) Keeler.

Funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle, Nebraska. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend, Nebraska, after the lunch.

James grew up at Yutan and Valley, moving to Fremont after graduating from high school in 1947. He married Carolyn Fishel on Sept. 2, 1950 at North Bend. After a short time working for Hormel in Fremont, Jim spent most of his life farming -- first near Valley and then Linwood. When retiring from farming they moved to Schuyler where he was a truck driver for Husker COOP, which allowed him to continue time in rural areas, among the local farmers. After Carolyn's passing he married Muriel (Monke) Ringle and moved to Fremont and still continued trucking. At 80 he decided it was time to fully retire.

James was a member of Salem Lutheran Church of Fontenelle. He served on the Linwood School District board for several years, Platte Township of Butler County Board and was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler.

Survived by wife, Muriel of Fremont; daughters, Lisa Renner-Ellermeier (Randy Kremlacek) of Linwood and Linda (Dennis) Brichacek of Schuyler; son, Terry (Rebecca) Keeler of Houston, Texas; four step-children, John (Sandy) Ringle, James Ringle (Tracy Landis), Joni Ringle Tyner (Mark) and Jay (Lori) Ringle; sister, Leatha Mumm of Yutan; six grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; wife, Carolyn; sisters, Bettie Keeler and Joyce Sievers; brothers, Richard, Dale and Glen Keeler; and two sons-in-law, Ellory Renner and Dean Ellermeier.

Memorial to Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.