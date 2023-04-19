James ‘Jim' Frank Kosek

January 27, 1949 - April 13, 2023

James “Jim” Frank Kosek, 74, of Genoa, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Looking Glass Assisted Living.

Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Utica, Nebraska, on April 26, 2023, at 10 a.m., with visitation from 9-10 a.m. Burial at the Bohemian National Cemetery in Richardson County following the service. Monsignor Mark Huber will officiate.

Jim was born Jan. 27, 1949, in Pawnee City, Nebraska, to Joseph Jr. and Eleanora (Havlicek) Kosek. He attended Union District 31 Country School in rural Pawnee County through third grade, and DuBois School through eighth grade. He then attended Pawnee City High School and graduated in 1967.

Jim married Ann Vrbka April 28, 1974, in Utica, Nebraska. Four children were born to this union. Jim later married Mary (Liss) Cuba Feb. 7, 1987, in Columbus, Nebraska. Jim farmed in rural Pawnee County, before welding full-time at Volzke Corporation in Utica, and then D & L Manufacturing, now Camaco in Columbus, Nebraska, retiring after 30 years in 2016.

Jim is survived by his four children, Christina (John) Prauner, Scott (Niki) Kosek, Carolyn (Ben) Hirschfeld and Lisa (Blake) Lamb; grandchildren, Anna Prauner, Olivia Prauner, Elijah Prauner, Kaden Kosek, Keenan Kosek, Kobie Kosek, Kiptyn Kosek, Abram Hirschfeld and Mia Hirschfeld; sister, Anna (Perry) Keener; nephews, Jeffrey Keener and Gregory Keener; and niece, Sheri Keener.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Jr. and Eleanora; and his late wife, Mary.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family requests that you spend time doing something you love, with the people you love. Jim was an avid hunter, fisherman and sports lover. He was a true outdoorsman. Spend some time outdoors. Take your kids, grandkids or a buddy fishing; or catch a ball game. Call a friend or family member to go have coffee or a beer. Pay it forward. Pay for the person behind you in the drive through and think of him. He would love it.