James Kropatsch

James "Jim" Kropatsch

December 5, 1942-April 15, 2020

James "Jim" Kropatsch, 77, of Columbus, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home in Columbus.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 20, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus, with Rev. Ross Burkhalter officiating. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, at McKown Funeral Home. The visitation will be limited to 10 people in the building at one time and the family will not be present. There will be a private vigil service at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Duncan. Memorials are suggested to St. Anthony Catholic Church.

The Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 10 a.m. Monday. The vigil service will also be broadcast starting at 6 p.m. Sunday.

James “Jim” Kropatsch was born Dec. 5, 1942, in Columbus, to Leonard and Tillie (Germata) Kropatsch. He grew up on the farm near Duncan and graduated from Osceola High School in May 1960. Jim joined the U.S. Navy from 1960-1963. He returned home and went to college in Norfolk until 1966, then continued his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, graduating in 1969. Jim went to work for BD's in Columbus where he worked for over 40 years.