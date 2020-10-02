James Krzycki

On July 19, 1996, Jim and Jackie were married in Columbus, Nebraska. In September 2005, Jim retired.

Jim was fortunate to find a career he truly loved. He enjoyed flying airplanes. He was a flight instructor for many years. After his retirement, he could often be found working on his Cessna 180. He also enjoyed morning coffee at the hangar. Jim was a talented pilot – once landing a King Air in Lincoln, Nebraska, after his front landing gear would not engage.

Jim rode motorcycles and enjoyed bicycle rides, movies and ice cream with his beloved wife, Jackie. He loved a meal at the Husker House. In the past decade, his grandkids have been a source of great happiness. “Papa” enjoyed watching the grandkids swim, ride scooters, play at the park, or show him something on their iPad.

Jim was a great man. He was a kind and loving husband, father and Papa. Jim fought a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Jim enjoyed bicycles, motorcycles, airplanes, ice cream, Husker House, Alan Jackson, Statler brothers and western movies.