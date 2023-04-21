James ‘Jim' Lundstrom

October 18, 1944 - April 19, 2023

James "Jim" Lundstrom, 78, of Columbus, Nebraska, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, also at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. at the church. The memorial service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

James Dale Lundstrom was born on Oct. 18, 1944, to Ernest Stanley and Betty Jean (McCoy) Lundstrom in Fremont, Nebraska. He attended school in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1963. He attended Milford College, then worked in Kansas City, Missouri, for an explosives manufacturer. In 1966, Jim started working at Becton Dickinson in Columbus, Nebraska, where he enjoyed his work as a machine designer. He retired from BD in 2006 after 40 years of service.

On June 3, 1967, Jim was united in marriage to Glenda Ann Greenfield at the Methodist Church in Arlington, Nebraska. They started their life together in Columbus, Nebraska.

Jim was a humble and quiet man of faith. He was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church and loved being involved at church. He had a deep love for children and in his retirement years, used his many talents to assist his wife Glenda working in the children's ministry at Trinity. Family was also important to Jim. He loved camping and fishing with his wife and two sons. He learned the appreciation of nature, fishing and enjoying these times with his family from his father. He was proud to pass on this knowledge to his sons.

Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Glenda Lundstrom of Columbus; son, Nathan Lundstrom of Tyler, Texas; son, Matthew Lundstrom of Omaha along with his fiancée Carissa Wingender and her son Oz McIntire; grandchildren, Ryan Micaela Nault of Tyler, Texas, and Carter Collins of Flint, Texas; great-grandson, Daxton Collins of Flint, Texas; brother, Kirk (Valerie) Lundstrom of Bloomfield, New Mexico; brother, Ben (Molly) Lundstrom of Glenwood, Iowa; brother-in-law, Jerry Greenfield of Fremont; sister-in-law, Nancy (Michael) Holmes of Chula Vista, California; sister-in-law, Janice Greenfield of Omaha; and nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Stan and Betty Lundstrom; parents-in-law, Glenn and Beaulah Greenfield; and brother-in-law, Jay Greenfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or Youth and Families for Christ.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com