James Maguire

James 'Jim' Maguire

October 23, 1935 - September 24, 2022

James "Jim" Maguire, 86, of Columbus, Nebraska, (formerly of Humphrey, Nebraska) died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at his home at Prairie Village in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at the church. Visitation will continue on Saturday, from 9:00 AM until service time, also at the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlein and VFW Post 7725.

James J. Maguire was born on Oct. 23, 1935, in Humphrey, Nebraska, to Fred and Cecilia (Cook) Maguire. He grew up on the family farm near Humphrey and graduated from St. Francis Catholic School in 1953. He entered the United States Army in 1958 and served until his honorable discharge in 1960. On Sept. 6, 1958, Jim was united in marriage to the Love of his life, Yvonne “Bonnie” Von Tersch, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Defiance, Iowa. The couple was blessed with six children. Jim was a very devoted husband, father and son whose faith in God was paramount in his life. His greatest joys were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jim was a farmer, agri-business owner and worked at the Tarnov Co-op for 20 years after his retirement. Jim loved his trips to Hawaii and it brought him great joy to take over 125 people – some complete strangers – to Hawaii to share his passion for the Islands. He loved spending time with his family, making room for ice cream, playing cards, eating crab legs and praying the rosary.

Jim is survived by his son, Don and Lori Maguire of Norfolk; grandchildren, Craig Maguire (Georgia) (four great-grandchildren), Jamie Charette (Scott) (five great-grandchildren), Brooke Maguire, Jared Maguire and Kristin Magana (Juan); daughter, Joann and Gary Groteluschen Columbus; grandchildren, Justin (Chantell) Groteluschen (three great-grandchildren), Amber (Mike) Chong (three foster great-grandchildren), Ryan (Tara) Groteluschen (three great-grandchildren) and April (Josh) Sypal (three great-grandchildren; son, Ray Maguire and Kathie Bradley Yankton, South Dakota; grandchildren, Kyle Maguire (two great-grandchildren), Jessica Maguire, Tyler Maguire (Kelsey) (two great-grandchildren), Alex Maguire and Madison Maguire; son, Steve and Julie Maguire of David City; grandchildren, Emily (Jess) Liberatore-Maguire, Erin (Justin) Povich, Mitchell Maguire, Spencer Maguire and Nolan Maguire; son, Ken and Darien Maguire of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandchildren, Joshua (Emilee) Maguire, Callista Maguire and Elizabeth Maguire; daughter, Jeanne and Kevin Cattau Norfolk; and grandchildren, Jordan Cattau, Ashley (Dylan) DeGroff, Dylan Cattau, Christian Cattau and Kayleigh Cattau.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Yvonne “Bonnie” Maguire; parents, Fred and Cecilia Maguire; brothers, Mark (Vernie) Maguire, George (Jeanette) Maguire and Richard (Jeannine) Maguire; and infant twin brothers, Michael Maguire and Patrick Maguire.

Memorials may be directed to St. Francis Catholic Church or family's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com