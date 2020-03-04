You have free articles remaining.
James Maslonka
July 17, 1936 – March 3, 2020
Service information
Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
McKown Funeral Home - Columbus
2922 13th Street
Columbus, NE 68601
Mar 6
Vigil
Friday, March 6, 2020
7:00PM
McKown Funeral Home - Columbus
2922 13th Street
Columbus, NE 68601
Mar 7
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:00AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
3921 20th St
Columbus, NE 68601
