James Maslonka
View Comments

James Maslonka

{{featured_button_text}}

James Maslonka

July 17, 1936 – March 3, 2020

To send flowers to the family of James Maslonka, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
McKown Funeral Home - Columbus
2922 13th Street
Columbus, NE 68601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
Mar 6
Vigil
Friday, March 6, 2020
7:00PM
McKown Funeral Home - Columbus
2922 13th Street
Columbus, NE 68601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before James's Vigil begins.
Mar 7
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:00AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
3921 20th St
Columbus, NE 68601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before James's Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News