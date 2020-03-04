James Maslonka

July 17, 1936-March 3, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. vigil service Friday, March 6, at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. Saturday morning at the church. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.

James “JR” Maslonka was born July 17, 1936, in Greeley, to Stanley “Charles” and Anna (Jarecki) Maslonka. Jim graduated from Fullerton High School in 1954, and entered the U.S. Navy in July of 1954. He served in the Pacific Fleet until 1957. On April 12, 1958, Jim was united in marriage to Mary Ann Zarek at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Jim worked for the State of Nebraska Department of Roads while he was earning his degree in civil engineering and business. Jim went to work for Farm Credit Services for 22 years until retirement. He also farmed on the side. Jim was a founding member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and was past president of the St. Isidore School Board and the Holy Name Society. He was a previous member of the Elks Country Club and Holiday Dance Club. Jim was also a member of a snow skiing club where he skied at various resorts across the country. He loved singing, playing his guitar, boat rides, and family get togethers. Jim loved woodworking and creating custom furniture and heirloom pieces.