James Nowak Jul 3, 2021 32 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James L. NowakJune 30, 1936 - July 2, 2021 Tags James Nowak Watch Now: Related Video Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others? Child of Miami firefighter among collapse victims AP Child of Miami firefighter among collapse victims Biden: US adds 850,000 jobs as economy grows AP Biden: US adds 850,000 jobs as economy grows SF Federal Reserve Bank CEO: US economy is strong AP SF Federal Reserve Bank CEO: US economy is strong Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story