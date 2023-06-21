James ‘Jim' Alden Nygren

May 3, 1947 - June 14, 2023

James “Jim” Alden Nygren, 76, was preceded in death by his parents, Alden and Agnes Nygren; and wife, Dee Nygren. He is survived by his two brothers, Larry Nygren and Ron Nygren (Jody); sister, Julie Roehrs; sons, Bryan and Jason Nygren; daughter, Angie Opfer (Reardon); four grandchildren, Jordyne, Cooper, Grayson and Makenzie; 10 nieces and nephews. He is also survived by partner in life, Nina Nicolas; her three daughters, Wendy Rutter, Kelly Incontro (Jay) and Terri Sanchez (Chris).

Jim was born and raised near Newman Grove, Nebraska. From an early age he was drawn to all things mechanical. His work life as a construction engineer led him to create major manufacturing projects, including welding numerous vintage car and truck projects and his beloved antique tractor collection. This also allowed him to be heavily involved in the building of his first home.

Most importantly Jim was able to build lasting relationships that spanned his entire life and all the different communities he touched. In the last four years of his life, Jim was fighting stage 4 lung cancer and his sole purpose was to show up for those closest to him, especially his aforementioned partner in life, Nina Nicolas and her family.

James will be deeply missed and greatly loved by his family and friends but we all must remember that those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day.

Family receives friends Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 3-4 p.m. followed by a funeral service with military honors at 4 p.m., all at West Center Chapel. Family interment at Memorial Park Cemetery in Fremont, Nebraska.

Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Lung Association.

To view a live broadcast of the Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button at the top of the home page.

