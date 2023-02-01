James Schaefer

James (Jim) Leander Schaefer

February 5, 1952 - January 30, 2023

James (Jim) Leander Schaefer, 70, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away on Jan. 30, 2023, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is Thursday from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.

Jim was born to Myllin and Dorothy Schaefer on Feb. 5, 1952, in Norfolk, Nebraska. Jim was a proud member of the class of 1970 at Columbus High and would later earn degrees from Platte College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Jim was united in marriage to Arlee Schrader on July 12, 1980.

Jim spent more than 30 years as a probation officer for the State of Nebraska before retiring in 2013.

Proud of his hometown, Jim stayed busy as a member of several civic organizations including Elks and Kiwanis. He also volunteered his time throughout Columbus with organizations like AYSO, Boy Scouts of America, the Columbus Public Library Board, the Columbus Community Tree Board and Paws and Claws. Always one to get involved, Jim often took on roles in these organizations, including becoming the Scoutmaster for Troop 212, where he helped multiple Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest honor. He also spent time as a coach for his children's various athletic teams which included baseball and soccer.

Jim is survived by his wife, Arlee; and his three children, Nicole (Joe) Everingham, Matthew (Maggie) Schaefer and Michael (Shelby) Schaefer, as well as five grandchildren, Kenzie, Ryan and Cade Everingham and Jack and George Schaefer. He is survived by his brother, Jerry (Konnie) Schaefer; and his in-laws, Mark (Luann) Boche and Dave Schrader.

Jim is preceded by his parents, Myllin and Dorothy Schaefer; brother, Tommy Schaefer; grandparents, Nick and Nellie Schaefer and Tony and Elsie Oberhauser; and sister-in-law, Lori Schrader.

In remembrance of Jim's life, the family asks that in lieu of flowers any charitable donations be made to Columbus Public Library or the Columbus Public Schools Foundation.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com