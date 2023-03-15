James 'Jim' Jerome Schmidt

May 27, 1944 - March 13, 2023

James "Jim" Jerome Schmidt, 78, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. and a vigil to follow at 7 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus, Nebraska. Funeral services will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Columbus on Friday, March 17 at 11:30 a.m.

Jim was born on May 27, 1944, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Julius and Vera (Schefcick) Schmidt. On March 1, 1969, he married Darlene Schindler of Ewing, Nebraska, just celebrating their 54th wedding anniversary. They remained in Columbus having four children until 1985 they relocated to California and returned to Nebraska in 2002 to Kennard, Nebraska.

Jim was a professional truck driver for over 55 years. He loved driving and seeing the country where he visited nearly every state in the U.S., including Hawaii. Of course, the warmer states were his favorite and if you knew Jim, you knew he didn't like to be cold. He had a love for nature and enjoyed gardening, as well as trees.

Over the past 20 years, he had planted over 100 trees around his acreage, including all his favorite fruit trees. Enjoying the outdoors, he provided the birds with plenty of trees to build their nests in, feeding them and building birdhouses for them as well. Jim also loved horses and had owned a few of them in his lifetime. When he was young, he worked at the Platte County Ag horse racing park, caring for racehorses.

Jim spent his life working and making his family his priority. Jim's biggest love in life was his family and he adored all of his grandkids and great-grandkids; the ornerier the kids were the better. He had a special bond with each and a nickname for everyone. Jim battled many health issues throughout his life, but his drive and internal fortitude always proved to win out over the serious illnesses that afflicted him. We sincerely believe it was the love of his family that fueled the fire, for him to overcome those obstacles.

Jim is survived by his wife, Darlene; sons, Brady (fiancée Shannon) Schmidt of Ukiah, California, and Troy (Shelley) Schmidt of Arlington, Nebraska; daughter, Tammy (Jim) Hilzendeger of Kennard, Nebraska; seven grandkids; six great-grandkids; sister-in-law, Maryanne Schmidt of Columbus; and brother, Richard "Dick" and Barbara Schmidt of Lakeport, California.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Vera Schmidt; sister, Jeannie Schmidt; brothers, John and Jerome Schmidt; and daughter, Baby Charity Jean Schmidt.