James Sliva

James S. ‘Jim' Sliva

March 22, 1942 - December 28, 2022

James S. “Jim” Sliva, 80, of Shickley, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Geneva, Nebraska.

Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Shickley, Nebraska. Rosary is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, also at the church. Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Friday at Farmer & Son Funeral Home – Geneva. Military graveside services at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Shickley, Nebraska. The Rev. Harlan Waskowiak will officiate.

He was born to Dennis and Josephine (Starzec) Sliva on March 22, 1942, in Columbus, Nebraska.

Survivors include his son, Jerry (Amy) Sliva of Shickley; daughters, Sharri Miner of Kearney, Jodi (Russ) Kleinschmidt of Shickley and Gina (Joe) Kamler of Shickley; son-in-law, Dennis Sharon of Lakewood, Colorado; brothers, Bernie (Jean) Sliva of Columbus and Tim (Julie) Sliva of Tarnov; sister, Margaret (Richard) Payzant of Columbus; sisters-in-law, Patti Sliva of Humphrey and Carolyn Sliva of Ralston; 18 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and special friend, Judy Rasmussen of Papillion.

Memorials to Shickley Community Foundation or Shickley American Legion Post 164.

