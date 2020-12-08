James "Votch" Valasek

On Jan. 27, 1997, Votch married Jacqueline Jensen in Las Vegas, Nevada. To this Union, three daughters known as AT&T (Amber, Tori and Tyra) were born. Although Votch and Jackie departed ways, they remained great friends and continued to attend each other's family functions.

On Aug. 25, 2020, Votch was united in marriage to Jacqueline Primrose in Albion. This union provided Votch an immediate stepson, Braden Leslie, whom he loved and treated as his own, and a daughter, Avery Jude. Votch also received another blessing: a son, Jason. He, unfortunately, didn't have the pleasure of raising him, which is uncanny, as he's a walk-alike, look-alike, younger version of Votch, but he and the rest are more than happy to love and include him in the tribe!

Votch had a distinctive personality and was easily recognized no matter where he went. He was a gifted athlete in high school and continued his love of sports by engaging in softball, golf, kayaking, bowling and volleyball throughout his adult life. He followed all televised sports and could always be found cheering and cussing his beloved Huskers and Dallas Cowboys. He also loved watching his stepson compete in sports. Votch got a glimpse of heaven this October when he toured AT&T Stadium in Dallas and then watch them play the Cleveland Browns the following day.